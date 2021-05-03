Community rallies behind deputy seriously injured by suspected drunk driver

Fundraiser for DeSoto County Deputy Austin Eldridge set for Sunday, March 7.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Mid-South is rallying behind a deputy who was seriously injured by a suspected hit-and-run drunk driver one month ago today.

DeSoto County Deputy Austin Eldridge was helping to change a motorist’s flat tire on I-269 just east of the Laughter Road exit the night of February 5 when he was hit by a car. Eldridge suffered serious injuries and was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

Katharine Harris, 37, of Memphis later was charged with DUI with injury.

A fundraiser for Deputy Eldridge will be held this Sunday, March 7 from 2-6pm at 10th Inning Grille at 5960 Getwell Road in Southaven, Mississippi. There will be crawfish, barbecue and other food selections, drinks, live music featuring “Truck Patch Revival,” raffles, and silent auctions.