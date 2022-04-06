You are invited to a Community Walk Against Violence this weekend in South Memphis

The two-mile walk Saturday will begin and end at Metropolitan Baptist Church on Walker Avenue in the Soulsville/College Park area in South Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office announced another Community Walk Against Gun Violence will be held this weekend in Memphis.

The two-mile walk Saturday will begin and end at Metropolitan Baptist Church in the 700 block of Walker Avenue in the Soulsville/College Park area in South Memphis.

Registration for the Unity Walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, and speakers will make remarks at 9:45 a.m. The walk begins at 10 a.m.

This is the seventh Community Walk held across Memphis since November 2020. They have been held in the Medical District, Whitehaven, Frayser, South Memphis, Binghampton, and Raleigh.

Each walk begins with a group pledge:

See something. Say something. Your call counts.

Know where your kids are. Know your neighbors.

Join or start a Neighborhood Watch Group in your neighborhood.

Respect yourself and those around you. Violence is never the solution!

The walks are sponsored by The Pledge to Protect 901. Learn more HERE.