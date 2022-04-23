Memphians celebrated local artists during Cooper-Young Porchfest Saturday

The event, which returned after two years off due to COVID-19, had 80 local artists perform on 40 front porches in the Cooper-Young neighborhood.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 80 local Memphis artists took to 40 front porches in the Cooper-Young neighborhood for Porchfest Saturday.

The festival, the second of its kind since 2019 after COVID-19 forced the 2020 and 2021 events to be cancelled, celebrated local artists and held yard sales for residents to enjoy in the neighborhood.

All musicians that participated in the event did so as volunteers, and Porchfest drew crowds double of what was seen in 2019.

"I'm so relieved, I didn't know how this was going to turn out," said Ally Wallace, Porchfest organizer. "Having all these people here makes me think, OK, I've done something right; this is good for the community."