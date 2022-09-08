How to cope with mental health struggles after a tragedy in the Memphis area, nationally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After the deaths of four people and injuries of three others in Memphis, there are resources out there to help you cope with tragedy and loss.
LOCAL RESOURCES
- If you're experiencing a mental health emergency, call the state of Tennessee's Crisis Services & Suicide Prevention hotline. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text "TN" to 741-741.
- The Memphis Crisis Center
- Alliance Health Services Adult Crisis Line: 901-577-9400
- Alliance Health Services Crisis Line for Children: 866-791-9226
- Children's Mental Health: Tennessee Voices 800-670-9882
- Mental Health Mississippi: 601-359-1288
- Arkansas Department of Human Services - Mental Health and Addiction Support Line: 844-763-0198
NATIONAL RESOURCES
- 988 Suicide and Prevention Hotline: 988
- Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990
- NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness): Call or text the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264, or chat with them from Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. ET.
RESOURCES FOR VICTIMS, SURVIVORS AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS
- The NMVVRC self-help app, Transcend NMVC, is available on both Apple and Android mobile phones
- Tips For Survivors: Coping With Grief After A Disaster Or Traumatic Event via the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration | Read here.
- Managing Distress: Grounding Tips For Crime Victims, Survivors And Family Members Of Mass Violence Incidents (MVIs) | Read here.
- How to Identify an Experienced Trauma-Focused Therapist | Read here.
- Tennessee Crime Victims Compensation Program | Read here.
- STATE OF TENNESSEE Information about crime victim compensation and advocates: 1-866-960-6039 (Voice)
RESOURCES FOR PARENTS, CAREGIVERS AND TEENS
- Assisting Parents/Caregivers in Coping with Collective Traumas, via NCTSN | Read here
- Parent Guidelines for Helping Youth After the Recent Mass Shooting, via NCTSN | Read here in English | Read here in Spanish
- Helping Teens with Traumatic Grief – Tips for Caregivers, via NCTSN | Read here
- Tips for Talking with and Helping Children and Youth Cope After a Disaster or Traumatic Event: A Guide for Parents, Teachers and Caregivers, via SAMHSA | Read here
- For Teens: Coping After Mass Violence, via NCTSN | Read here in English | Read here in Spanish