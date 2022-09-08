x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

How to cope with mental health struggles after a tragedy in the Memphis area, nationally

Here's a list of resources in the Memphis area and nationally to help you cope with mental health struggles after a tragedy.
Credit: Nithid Sanbundit - stock.adobe.c
(stock photo)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After the deaths of four people and injuries of three others in Memphis, there are resources out there to help you cope with tragedy and loss.

LOCAL RESOURCES

NATIONAL RESOURCES

RESOURCES FOR VICTIMS, SURVIVORS AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS

  • The NMVVRC self-help app, Transcend NMVC, is available on both Apple and Android mobile phones
  • Tips For Survivors: Coping With Grief After A Disaster Or Traumatic Event via the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration | Read here.
  • Managing Distress: Grounding Tips For Crime Victims, Survivors And Family Members Of Mass Violence Incidents (MVIs) | Read here.
  • How to Identify an Experienced Trauma-Focused Therapist | Read here.
  • Tennessee Crime Victims Compensation Program | Read here.
  • STATE OF TENNESSEE Information about crime victim compensation and advocates: 1-866-960-6039 (Voice)

RESOURCES FOR PARENTS, CAREGIVERS AND TEENS

  • Assisting Parents/Caregivers in Coping with Collective Traumas, via NCTSN | Read here
  • Parent Guidelines for Helping Youth After the Recent Mass Shooting, via NCTSN | Read here in English | Read here in Spanish
  • Helping Teens with Traumatic Grief – Tips for Caregivers, via NCTSN | Read here
  • Tips for Talking with and Helping Children and Youth Cope After a Disaster or Traumatic Event: A Guide for Parents, Teachers and Caregivers, via SAMHSA | Read here
  • For Teens: Coping After Mass Violence, via NCTSN | Read here in English | Read here in Spanish

RESOURCES FOR COMMUNITY LEADERS

  • Timeline of Activities to Promote Mental Health Recovery: Recommendations Before, During and Following a Mass Violence Incident | Read here.
  • Tips for Community Leaders: Rebuilding Your Community | Resources here.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Factors to consider when looking for a new apartment

Before You Leave, Check This Out