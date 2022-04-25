Cordova residents get results after months-long bulk trash pickup delay

City solid waste crews rolled in for pickup hours after being alerted by ABC24; neighbors reported months-long service delays.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is answering your questions and getting results.

That assistance happened in one Cordova subdivision, where neighbors said curbside bulk trash and debris was piling up and not getting picked up by the City of Memphis.

As the trash piled up, neighbors didn't see any results.

So, they contacted ABC24 - and help arrived.

"We don't like living in an area that has piles of trash and looks like blight," Sarah Hagler said.

"It just looks trashy and brings down the appearance of our neighborhood," Lisa Rudolph added.

For more than three months, Rudolph said her Cordova Woodchase subdivision dealt with trash bags and yard debris stacked high - and ignored for pickup by the City of Memphis.

"It looks ugly and it's frustrating because this is a service that we pay for and a service we are not getting," Rudolph added.

For weeks, some neighbors said they tried everything - to no avail.

"I've called 311, I've done emails, I've actually filled out the App, I've spoken to numerous supervisors and nothing happens," Hagler added.

But Monday afternoon, just hours after Rudolph emailed ABC24 about the problem, something changed: solid waste trucks rolled in for pickup.

"Very happy but it took an email and some texts with you to get it done, thank you very much," Rudolph said.

After ABC24 forwarded Rudolph's email, a City of Memphis spokesperson said she contacted the public works deputy director, who alerted a supervisor, confirmed the subdivision is in their service area and called in crews.

Neighbors said while they're relieved the media attention got results, they're still a little frustrated after waiting for months.

"It shouldn't take that and the fact that so many people are at that point that they are just putting messages up of 'what is it going to take, just pick up our garbage' shouldn't have to be there," Hagler said.