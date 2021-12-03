Cordova church prepares for 45th annual Singing Christmas Tree production

Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova will offer six presentations of the Singing Christmas Tree on December 8, 10, 11, and 12.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The largest Christmas production in the Mid-South is back for the holiday season, according to a release.

The tradition began in 1976, attracting more than 35,000 people each year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's presentation was canceled.

Along with its 44-foot Christmas tree, the presentation also includes an original storyline, over 100,000 lights, singing, and dancing.

“Singing Christmas Tree is a beloved tradition for hundreds of families in the Memphis area," Mark Blair, Belleview's Minister of Music, said. "Each year, we strive to honor the traditional aspects of the presentation while also leaving room for innovation and creativity. That is one reason why we titled this year’s presentation A Tradition…Reimagined.”

Ticket prices vary from $5 to $25 per ticket and are based on seat location and availability. Presentations will be held at the following times:

Wednesday, December 8, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 10, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 11, 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 11, 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 12, 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 12, 7 p.m.