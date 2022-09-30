'I just want to see some water on a long vacation': Shelby Co. man wins $200,000 lottery prize

The ticket was purchased at an Exxon Hop In on Germantown Parkway.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Shelby County man is $200,000 richer thanks to an instant lottery ticket he bought in Cordova.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, JaQuon S. went to Nashville with several members of his family to redeem his prize from a Win Win Win instant ticket. (Winners of prizes over $199,999 must claim their prize in Nashville.)

The group was full of excitement, non-stop laughter and were still a bit shocked.

“I just want to see some water on a long vacation,” said JaQuon, who is a restaurant employee. “My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket. I guess I got lucky!”

The ticket was purchased at Exxon Hop In, 1375 N. Germantown Pkwy. in Cordova.