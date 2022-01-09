Couple give birth to son on 901 Day and names him Memphis

"I think this is Memphis, Memphis, Memphis, the most beautiful son in the world," said Joe Craig Jr., Memphis’ father.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one local family, Memphis holds a special place in their hearts - not only because of the city but due to their new bundle of joy.

Fate rules out coincidence any day.

“I was in labor the whole 31st and then around the end of the day, we were like, ‘I think he’s going to come on 901 Day,’” said Akeidra Wilson, Memphis’ mother.

Her original due date was September 9.

“If you hear Memphis or just to see the name alone, you’re going to think ‘Memphis, Memphis, Memphis, Memphis, Memphis, the most beautiful land in the world.’ I think this is Memphis, Memphis, Memphis, the most beautiful son in the world,” said Joe Craig Jr., Memphis’ father.

His name is Memphis. If you think his parent came up with the name on the spot, you are wrong. “We already had the name Memphis picked out, so that was cool to us,” said Wilson.

Wilson and Craig chose the name months ago. “The name Memphis means beautiful and adoring. I think that fits perfectly because that’s how he is,” said Wilson.

For Craig, it is even deeper. “I transferred here from Clemson University to play football at the University of Memphis,” said Craig. “Rewind two years ago, August 22nd, I almost lost my life. I got in a really bad car accident. I broke my neck front, back, had to learn how to talk, walk, everything all over and just live life. Doctors told me I wasn’t going to be able to walk or live past two more years.”

Fate had other plans. “When I look at him, I see purpose. I always wondered why I was saved from that wreck. For me to be here especially since the doctor said I wasn’t even supposed to be alive, but for me to be alive and have a son, I think it’s part of my purpose,” said Craig.

Baby Memphis exceeds all the dreams of his parents.

“I know people say you love your kids in a different way, but of course not having kids, you’d never really know that. Now, I understand. Oh, my goodness. I get that. My heart is so fulfilled when I look at him, and I just can’t wait to see him grow,” said Wilson.

“A lot of people are always arguing about who is the king of Memphis. I can say I am the father of Memphis now,” said Craig.