Hundreds of families get assistance through COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of families got food and essential assistance Thursday at the Agricenter through the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program.
Vehicles were stuffed with $200 boxes full of meat products, vegetables, toiletries, and household essentials.
It's all thanks to a partnership with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, The Shelby County Division of Community Services, and Kroger.
Recipients had to apply and be approved before the distribution.
