community

Hundreds of families get assistance through COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program

A distribution was held Thursday as part of the program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of families got food and essential assistance Thursday at the Agricenter through the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program.

Vehicles were stuffed with $200 boxes full of meat products, vegetables, toiletries, and household essentials.

It's all thanks to a partnership with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, The Shelby County Division of Community Services, and Kroger.

Recipients had to apply and be approved before the distribution.
COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund
On April 15, 2020, the Division of Community Services was designated $500,000 to establish the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund Program to provide social services for residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund program offers three (3) categories of designated relief:
