COVID-19 vaccinations are required to attend this year's Cooper-Young BeerFest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you want to go to this year’s Cooper-Young BeerFest, you’ll have to be vaccinated.

Organizers tweeted Thursday that they would require vaccination certifications to attend the October 9th event.

In the tweet, they said, “This has been a difficult decision, but we feel this is the only way we can have a safe event.”

Cooper Young BeerFest runs from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on October 9th at Midtown Autowerks at 795 S. Cooper, just south of Central and Cooper.

Tickets go on sale September 15th. You can find more HERE.