'Be A Good Neighbor' COVID-19 vaccine pop-up held at Greenlaw Community Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County's year-long push to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 continued in uptown Memphis Saturday afternoon.

The health department set up a pop-up vaccine clinic at the Greenlaw Community Center. The event is part of the "Be A Good Neighbor" vaccine series from the City of Memphis. It's a partnership between the Memphis Fire Department and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Members of the MFD Healthcare Navigator Program gave out shots of Johnson and Johnson or the Pfizer vaccines from their mobile unit.

“That's the goal, especially as we see the Delta variant and COVID cases increasing. Our goal is to continue pop-ups, just giving people access to get the vaccination in the comfort of their own community,” said COVID-19 vaccine coordinator Dominique Winfrey.

Miss Cordelia’s restaurant provided food and drinks to help incentivize folks to get the shot.