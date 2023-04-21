Covington schools, homes and businesses still recovering after deadly storms | Here's how you can get relief

After a string of deadly storms on March 31, the Covington community is still recovering with the help of federal relief and thousands of volunteers.

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Nearly a month after a round of deadly storms, the Covington community is still in recovery with the help of FEMA and volunteers.

In the storms, a total of 545 buildings were damaged, including 453 homes and 25 businesses. 116 people have been to the disaster center at Dyersburg State.

To apply for relief through FEMA, go to disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362. So far, 609 Covington residents have started application process.

Businesses can apply for relief through the U.S. Small Business Association.

Beginning April 25, Tipton Co. Public Works will start debris roadside pickup. If you have debris that needs to be cleared in Tipton County, call public works at 901-837-5900.

Despite a devastating series of events in the community, students at Crestview Elementary and Middle will return to school next week for TCAP tests on April 25. The schools were both destroyed in the storms, so students will take the assessments at Charger Academy. Tests start Wednesday, April 26, and run through May 4. Temporary structures are being constructed for Crestview Elementary and Middle students to study at for the rest of the year. School supplies donations will also be accepted for students at Charger Academy.

Two-thousand people have volunteered and assisted in Tipton County, logging over 19,300 volunteer hours at donation centers. Over 1,200 families have been helped through debris cleaning efforts, donation intake, care packages and more.

If you're interested in volunteering or donating, both can be done at Covington First United Methodist Church at the following hours:

Saturday, April 22: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.