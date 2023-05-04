Hundreds of Memphis high school students stage walkout over gun violence, joining ongoing protests across the country

According to Students Demand Action, there have been more than 30 cases of gun violence on school property so far this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Recent legislation around gun control has several people frustrated, and some of the youngest voices in the nation are speaking up. Throughout Memphis, students were chanting, “Not One More” Wednesday.

From White Station to Crosstown High School, hundreds of students marched out of their classrooms as soon as the clocks struck noon. Students told ABC24 the bill that could potentially arm teachers in the classroom would not solve the problem, but make it worse.

“I’m afraid, I’m also worried I might be next. I shouldn’t have to worry that my last day might be at school, school should be the safest place on Earth,” said Jonna-Richie Ingram, Crosstown High School Junior.

Students said this demonstration carries a lot of meaning for them. For people like Crosstown Senior Shania Lee, it is a time to honor the people in her life she has lost to gun violence, in and outside the classroom.

“I’ve lost classmates to gun violence, people who now as I’m 18, I’m about to graduate and start the next journey in my life, they can’t, their life got cut short,” said Lee.

Instead of proposing laws that could put more armed people inside schools, students are asking for laws that would improve responsibility in gun owners.

“Can we give out free storage cases, can we teach classes, we need to get back into getting a permit to carry,” said Lee.

Students also spent the protest applauding the stand three democrat State House members made, including Representative Justin Pearson from Memphis. The Representatives urged for better gun control measures last week, and could potentially face expulsion on April 6th.

“I thank them, and I commend them for taking that brave step, they are showing up for a cause that should’ve been showing up for a long time ago,” said Lee.