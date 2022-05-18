Crosstown High School celebrates its first graduating class

To celebrate the students, the XQ Institute partnered with the Inside Out Project to host an outdoor graduation party.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday marked an exciting milestone for Crosstown High School students.

The school, located at the Crosstown Concourse, celebrated its first graduating class.

Crosstown High School is part of the XQ Institute. Their goal is to rethink learning by using arts and culture to make an impact in the community.

"It's sick. It's so cool," Vera Brown, a graduating senior, said. "I'm so grateful that I get to be a part of this first graduating class. I've been given so many new and innovative opportunities to be a part of so many big things, even working an event like this. This is so cool."

XQ Institute's head of schools said part of rethinking learning is to allow students to contribute themselves and see how their work matters.