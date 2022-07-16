'A crusader for justice' | New bricks unveiled in honor of activist and journalist Ida B. Wells

As an activist, journalist and founding member of the N.A.A.C.P., Ida B. Wells' achievements still effect the world we line in today, according Rev. Leona Harris.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marked what would be legendary activist and journalist Ida B. Wells' 160th birthday. In her honor, the Ida B. Wells Museum and Cultural Center of African-American History unveiled new bricks in her honor.

Rev. Leona Harris is the museum's executive director.

"Her life started here and she went on to become one of our nation's greatest leaders," Harris said. "To me, she's a she-ro."

Harris said that the site is where Wells had her experiences as a teacher.

"She wanted to write," Harris said. "She was a great journalist, and not only that, she was an investigative journalist."

As an early civil rights leader, one of Wells' major challenges in her early life was fighting Jim Crow-ism.

"These three men who were friends of hers—the guys got put in jail," Harris said. "When they put them in jail, the Ku Klux Klan broke them out of jail and took them out and hung them. That devastated Ida B. Wells. That's when she [launched] her anti-lynching crusade, and she fought that until she passed."

Wells even took her activism to England. It was there that she organized women and groups that put pressure on America to end lynching.

"She was involved in the women's movement, and because of that, you and I can vote today," Harris said. "I think that's one of the greatest things she did."

A founding member of the N.A.A.C.P., Ida B. Wells' memory and achievements live on.