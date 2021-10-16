Hundreds flock to Crosstown Concourse for Day of the Dead preview

The holiday takes place on November 1 and 2 yearly in Mexico and is a time when friends and family come together to honor those who have died.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of people stopped by Crosstown Concourse on Saturday as Cazateatro, a bilingual theater group in Memphis, gave a sneak peek of what the organization will showcase next weekend at the Brooks Museum.

The event featured performances, dancers, altars, crafts, and more. Día de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) takes place on November 1 and 2 yearly in Mexico and is a time when friends and family come together to honor those who have died.

It's believed that the souls of the dead return to visit the living families in homes and cemeteries.

Great turnout for Cazateatro, bilingual theatre group, Day of the Dead Preview at Crosstown Concourse, to give a little taste of what they'll have next week at the annual Day of the Dead Parade at Brooks Museum, plus learn about the theatre group and what Day of the Dead means. pic.twitter.com/5lXHVJT1T0 — Janice Bridges (@janiceTVnews) October 16, 2021

"It's not just Halloween or putting on a costume, it's (about) remembering our loved ones that are gone," Enrique Montiel, an actor for Cazateatro, said. "This is really what it's about."

The Brooks Museum will host a reverse parade on October 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be floats and altars in Overton Park and guests will be able to drive through to enjoy the celebration.