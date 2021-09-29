Got deer? Tennessee’s Hunters for the Hungry program now taking donations

More than 55 deer processors across the state are accepting donations of deer to feed Tennessee families in need.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You can now begin donating deer through the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunters for the Hungry program. The program is accepting deer donations for the 2021 deer season.

The meat goes to families in need. It is processed and then provided to hunger relief organizations.

It doesn’t cost you anything to donate. The program covers tens of thousands of dollars in processing fees each year. However, if donations surpass available funding for the season, you can pay a reduced $60 processing fee or redeem a Deer Coin.

You can donate at one of the more than 55 deer processors across the state. To see where, visit tnwf.org/processors.

“We’ve added seven new processors this year across the state which means more sportsmen and women can donate their harvest to help feed families in need,” said Matt Simcox, Hunters for the Hungry manager. “Every deer donated provides 168 servings of lean healthy protein to those who need it most.”

Hunters for the Hungry will test every deer donated within Unit CWD (Chronic Wasting Disease) for the disease. They will also test many of the donations made outside Unit CWD in Region 1.

Only whole deer donations will be accepted in Region 1 and the counties that border it. Pound or Pack donations will continue to be accepted in the rest of the state.

For more information about Hunters for the Hungry or to purchase a Deer Coin, visit tnwf.org/HuntersForTheHungry.