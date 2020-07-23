Mississippi museum receives funding to create exhibit about Delta-based music artists

Delta Blues Museum received more than $8,000 grant from Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area.

For a fifth year, MDNHA has awarded more than $200,000 in grants for 12 projects focused on cultural heritage development in communities across the Mississippi Delta. The funded work focuses on MDNHA's themes, ranging from the culture of the Delta blues and its influence on American music to the rich natural history and resources of the land and water of the Mississippi River and Delta.

Delta Blues Museum was awarded funds to support the creation of an exhibit and accompanying website feature that will chronicle the history of the founding and development of Jackson-based Trumpet Records by Lillian McMurry and the success of its Delta-based artists.





Museum Director Shelley looks forward to unveiling the completed project to the public, adding, "We are excited to have the opportunity to share the history of Trumpet Records and the amazing woman behind it: Lillian Shedd McMurry--with no prior experience in the music industry--opened a record store, launched a record label, and ran a recording studio where she produced, promoted, and engineered many Blues classics by artists such as Elmore James, Big Joe Williams, and Sonny Boy Williamson. We are grateful to the Mississippi Delta National Heritage area for making it possible for us to tell her important story."



MDNHA grants support learning opportunities for students, museums, documentary films, and the historic preservation of Delta landmarks.

"Inspired by our partnership with the National Park Service and our membership with the Alliance of National Heritage Areas, we continue our work building and expanding a network of community resources and organizations that are promoting diverse engagement with Mississippi Delta cultural heritage," stated Dr. Rolando Herts, executive director of the MDNHA and director of The Delta Center for Culture and Learning at Delta State University, which serves as the management entity for MDNHA.





About the Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area

The MDNHA includes 18 counties that contain land located in the alluvial floodplain of the Mississippi Delta: Bolivar, Carroll, Coahoma, DeSoto, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Leflore, Panola, Quitman, Sharkey, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Warren, Washington, and Yazoo. The MDNHA was designated by U.S. Congress in 2009 and is governed by a board of directors representing agencies and organizations defined in the congressional legislation.





About the Delta Blues Museum