Demand triples for Mid-South Food Bank amid COVID-19 outbreak

This is only May. Many may wonder, how does the Mid-South Food Bank keep up with the demand?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Day after day, the Mid-South Food Bank has been working hard to feed those in need during the pandemic. With the help of partners and the public, the food bank has been able to meet the demands of the community.

They have nicknamed it Disaster Day One, March 12th.

"We knew it was coming. Right? We were listening. We were planning at the food bank. What are we going to do to meet the needs?" asked Cathy Pope, Mid-South Food Bank President and CEO.

Pope knew the demand would be up, but the heights were still surprising.

"Before COVID-19, we would distribute on average 1.4 million pounds of food in month. Just in April, we distributed 4.4 million pounds," said Pope.

That is three times the amount.

"It's been an amazing increase in mobile pantries. Normally, we would do about 20 a month, maybe 25. In April, we did 163," said Pope.

This is only May. Many may wonder, how does the Mid-South Food Bank keep up with the demand?

"The funds coming in, the donations, the outpouring of support, I can't tell you. It's been unbelievable," said Pope. "I feel like our community has done a really great job of coming together to make sure that we have food that we can distribute."

The food bank has about three weeks worth of food in storage now. The only downside is the number of volunteers.

"We're seeing a little bit of a decline in people being able to help with that because people are going back to work, which is what we want to see. We're going to kind of have to adjust a little bit, and maybe support our brick and mortar pantries," said Pope.

Until then, they'll keep fighting hunger and keep feeding hope.

"The best way to help is just let's not get complacent. As people go back to work, we have to remember that this is going to be a long-time recovery," said Pope.

Starting Tuesday, the Mid-South Food Bank will partner with Church Health to feed patients who have been tested for COVID-19.