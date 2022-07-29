Demarcus Dickerson runs the Dehydration Station to keep the community hydrated

Anyone in Memphis is sure to pass Dickerson at some point, but what seems like a quick buy is actually a lasting good deed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If there is anything Memphians can count on, it is that Demarcus Dickerson will be at Parkway and Poplar Avenue each and every day.

He started his own Dehydration Station. It is a satisfying service for a quenching need.

“It’s very important because people are thirsty. I understand because I would be thirsty too driving past especially in that heat and don’t have anything to drink. Some people don’t want to stop at the store, so I’m out here rain, sleet, and snow which is no problem,” said Dickerson.

Anyone in Memphis is sure to pass Dickerson at some point, but what seems like a quick buy is actually a lasting good deed. About two years ago, Dickerson was working in healthcare.

“I was a caregiver,” said Dickerson.

When his client passed, his car also broke down and his mom became sick.

“My mom, she’s sick. I’ve been taking care of her, taking care of her as well,” said Dickerson. “That’s why I get up every morning and do what I do every day…It goes toward helping my mom and trying to help me get a car and stuff like that, so I can get a better job.”

It is an effort that comes with its own rewards.

“I love my people even though some of them give me a hard time,” said Dickerson. “I sell out every day and have to get a refill…I have recurring customers and everything. When they smile, it puts a smile on my face too. It makes me happy. At the end of the day, I keep going and keep moving and keep pressing.”