Desoto County Deputies visit 12-year-old whose life they saved after he was hurt in a dirt bike accident

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Monday, Desoto County Sheriff's deputies stopped by the home of a 12-year-old boy whose life they saved, to make sure he was doing okay.

Christian Fussell was riding dirt bikes with a friend last month when he crashed. Deputy Jason Brockman was first on the scene. He quickly applied a tourniquet to Christian's leg to stop the bleeding. Doctors said that may have saved Christian's life.

Sgt. Thomas Campbell was also there that day. He said Christian handled the injury "like a champ."

“Honestly, Christian was doing great, no screaming. Wasn't very excited at all. Didn't think it was a big deal until I saw the injury,” said Sgt. Campbell.

“I was glad I lived, had them helping me. Having them come made it a lot better,” said Christian. “Knowing that they're going to help me pretty much blocked out most of the pain.”

Christian has had a couple of surgeries, but is healing well. He said he already plans to ride his dirt bike again.