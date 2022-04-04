DeSoto County sheriff unveils autism awareness patrol car

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department has recently wrapped some of their patrol cars in support of Autism Awareness Month.
"The DCSD is committed to educating law enforcement on matters concerning members of our community, who are affected by Autism." the department said. "We are partnered with The Arc Northwest Mississippi, and Deputy King leads our training program for law enforcement."
If you see one of these cars, the sheriff's department said don't hesitate to give them a honk and a wave!