DeSoto County cancer survivors create support group for others

Tracy Gallagher and Ashleigh Parker started DeSoto Hope to give a support group to cancer fighters in the county.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Two DeSoto County cancer survivors are now dedicating their time to helping other cancer patients in the community.

Tracy Gallagher and Ashleigh Parker started DeSoto Hope to give a support group to cancer fighters in the county.

They put together "Hope Baskets" full of items that are needed during cancer treatment, like hand warmers, knit hats and journals.

By delivering these baskets, Parker and Gallagher can connect patients with other cancer fighters who have gone through the same treatment.

The organization's mission is to ensure that no one fights alone.

So far, DeSoto Hope has made over 350 baskets.