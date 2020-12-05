DeSoto County starting to open salons and barbershops

There's minimized person to person contact through cell phones and signage that must be posted stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Hair salons and barbershops have been open in Shelby County for nearly a week but such businesses in DeSoto County, Mississippi have just reopened Monday.



“It was very difficult," said Kourtney Griffin, the co-owner of Upper Cutz. "It was very scary, probably the scariest thing I’ve ever went through.”



Griffin says she was more than ready to reopen her business in DeSoto County.



“Just missing the social interaction," said the beautician. "I talk to people all day and we didn’t have that anymore.”



In this latest executive order by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, salons, barbershops and gyms can safely reopen in DeSoto County under strict guidelines.



"They'll have people that are standing at the door you know shepherding folks coming in," said District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell. "Saying your turns next."



Other requirements include a deep-cleaned and disinfected shop before re-opening.



Unlike in Shelby County, there's minimized person to person contact through cell phones and signage that must be posted stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms.



“Basically we’ve told them they have to wear a mask, you know they have to have their temperature checked,” Griffin said.

