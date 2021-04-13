DeSoto County ready for Spring Cleanup Day

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — NEWS RELEASE FROM DESOTO COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI:
In an effort to keep DeSoto County clean and beautiful, Spring Cleanup Day on April 17 kicks off a week of Spring Cleaning.
The Board of Supervisors, Mayors of DeSoto County, and Keep DeSoto County Beautiful encourage all citizens to take part in the Countywide Cleanup Day on April 17 from 9am-12pm. Groups, communities, Churches, HOAs, families, and individuals are encouraged to adopt an intersection or road. Registered volunteers will receive a Cleanup Kit. The kits can be picked up starting Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16 at the DeSoto County Administration Building located at 365 Losher Street, Hernando. Click here to register for a Spring Cleanup Kit.
Spring Cleanup Day kicks off a week of spring cleaning. It's the perfect time to clear the clutter from your home, yard, and community. Starting April 17, 2021 through April 24, 2021, The county will place 14 dumpsters in areas across unincorporated areas of DeSoto County. They will be emptied throughout the week when needed.
DUMPSTER LOCATIONS:
APRIL 17-APRIL 24
- Lewisburg Primary - 1707 Craft Road
- Love Fire Department - 7345 Hwy 51 South
- Nesbit Water Association - 901 Pleasant Hill Road
- Summershill Fire Department #1 - 7600 Pleasant Hill Rd
- Robertson-Donald Park - Hwy 301 Ball Park
- Hernando Middle School - 700 Dilworth
- Horn Lake Middle School - 6125 Hurt Road
- Cockrum Old Schoolhouse - 3960 Hwy 305 South
- Fairhaven Fire Department - 13701 Centerhill Road
- Bridgetown Fire Department - 3980 Malone Road
- Walls Area - 10011 Church Rd. W.
- Eudora Park - 9341 Hwy 304 West
- ACI Ingrams Mill Fire Department - 4735 Red Banks Rd S.
- Greenbrook Park – 8440 Greenbrook Parkway
What You Can Dump
Furniture/mattresses; lumber; carpet; bricks; limbs/leaves; metal; plastic toys; fencing; rubbish
What You Cannot Dump
Aerosols; all-purpose cleaners; tires; antifreeze; batteries; insecticides & herbicides; oil; paint; electronics (These items can be disposed of during Household Hazardous Waste Day on May 15.)
For questions or information contact: The DeSoto County Board of Supervisor's Environmental Services Department.
Phone: (662) 469-8152