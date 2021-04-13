DeSoto County ready for Spring Cleanup Day

Spring Cleanup Day kicks off a week of spring cleaning from April 17-24.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — NEWS RELEASE FROM DESOTO COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI:

In an effort to keep DeSoto County clean and beautiful, Spring Cleanup Day on April 17 kicks off a week of Spring Cleaning.

The Board of Supervisors, Mayors of DeSoto County, and Keep DeSoto County Beautiful encourage all citizens to take part in the Countywide Cleanup Day on April 17 from 9am-12pm. Groups, communities, Churches, HOAs, families, and individuals are encouraged to adopt an intersection or road. Registered volunteers will receive a Cleanup Kit. The kits can be picked up starting Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16 at the DeSoto County Administration Building located at 365 Losher Street, Hernando. Click here to register for a Spring Cleanup Kit.

Spring Cleanup Day kicks off a week of spring cleaning. It's the perfect time to clear the clutter from your home, yard, and community. Starting April 17, 2021 through April 24, 2021, The county will place 14 dumpsters in areas across unincorporated areas of DeSoto County. They will be emptied throughout the week when needed.

DUMPSTER LOCATIONS:

APRIL 17-APRIL 24

Lewisburg Primary - 1707 Craft Road

Love Fire Department - 7345 Hwy 51 South

Nesbit Water Association - 901 Pleasant Hill Road

Summershill Fire Department #1 - 7600 Pleasant Hill Rd

Robertson-Donald Park - Hwy 301 Ball Park

Hernando Middle School - 700 Dilworth

Horn Lake Middle School - 6125 Hurt Road

Cockrum Old Schoolhouse - 3960 Hwy 305 South

Fairhaven Fire Department - 13701 Centerhill Road

Bridgetown Fire Department - 3980 Malone Road

Walls Area - 10011 Church Rd. W.

Eudora Park - 9341 Hwy 304 West

ACI Ingrams Mill Fire Department - 4735 Red Banks Rd S.

Greenbrook Park – 8440 Greenbrook Parkway

What You Can Dump

Furniture/mattresses; lumber; carpet; bricks; limbs/leaves; metal; plastic toys; fencing; rubbish

What You Cannot Dump

Aerosols; all-purpose cleaners; tires; antifreeze; batteries; insecticides & herbicides; oil; paint; electronics (These items can be disposed of during Household Hazardous Waste Day on May 15.)

For questions or information contact: The DeSoto County Board of Supervisor's Environmental Services Department.

Phone: (662) 469-8152