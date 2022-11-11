How Dewayne Johnson is honoring first responders and healthcare workers

The actor's Teremana Tequila Mana Mobile made a stop at Saint Francis- Bartlett Friday as part of a national tour.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Teremana Tequila Mana Mobile visited Saint Francis- Bartlett hospital Friday as it travels around the nation recognizing first responders and healthcare workers

"We are just thrilled that they are here today to honor all of our caregivers. our employees who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic to serve those that have been in need,” said Staci Taylor, Chief Human Resources Officer.

The Mana Mobile provided free french toast to healthcare workers, who spent time looking for the owner of the food truck - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Unfortunately, Johnson wasn’t there, but there was a cardboard cutout of the star. And the healthcare workers took plenty of pictures with it.

"I wanted to get a picture with him because my grandson will ask me ‘Did you smell what was cooking?’ I will say, ‘Well, I did… French toast,’” said Dr. Lavetta Lopez, Nurse Manager.