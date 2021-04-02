DGX debuts in Downtown Memphis

Downtown Memphis hasn't had a grocery store in nearly a decade. A new Dollar General Store offers a new food source for Downtowners.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown Memphis is still in search of a full scale grocery store.

Now thousands who live there have a new option as a new concept Dollar General Store on Main Street is feeding a need that's more than a decade old.

Downtown, technically, isn't a food desert, but it's been without a commercial food source since 2012.

This week DGX opened sporting a modern look.

You won't find meat or fish on ice under glass, but the DGX store, which opened Tuesday at 113 South Main will offer staples for your kitchen.

The store will stock eggs, milk, cereals, snacks and other essentials.

Neil Lefage lives down South Main, just blocks away from the DGX.

"My girlfriend and I have always wanted one Downtown and we usually drive to the Kroger on Union, so now to just come here, walk here and get what we need is fantastic," said Lefage.

Getting the little things posed an inconvenience Lefage.

He says his new neighbor offers a more easily accessible option.

As Downtown began to see more full time residents the closing of the Easy Way grocery store at 80 North Main Street in 2012 left Downtowners without a source of food stuffs and fresh produce.

The locally owned and operated grocer was Downtown's first and served the neighborhood for 80 years.

City Market at the corner of Main and Union came along and offers some items for Mayann Mchann and David Henderson, downtowners for about a year now.

"Yes, I do think this is a step in the right direction. It would be nice if we could ever get what I call a 'grownup' grocery store," said Henderson.

The couple says the neighborhood deserves much more, but they're grateful for DGX.