MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our goal is to raise $10,000 which equals to 67,000 diapers and would help 2,000 babies. Infants need up to 12 diapers a day which costs about $80 a month per baby. 1-in-3 families are struggling to buy diapers for their little ones. Our goal is raise $10,000 this fall to help support Mid-South families who need help providing diapers for their babies.