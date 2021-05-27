Diapers, period supplies to be given away by Mid-South Food Bank

Residents of Shelby County, Tennessee, can get --while supplies last-- a pack of diapers/pull-ups per child and a pack of period supplies per period-age females.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Free diapers and period supplies will be given away at an upcoming event in Memphis.

Residents of Shelby County, Tennessee, can come to the Mid-South Food Bank, Saturday, June 5 between 9am and noon to receive --while supplies last-- a pack of diapers/pull-ups per child and a pack of period supplies per period-age females.

The following is additional information from Mid-South Food Bank.

The Bare Needs Diaper Bank distributes diapers, period supplies, and adult incontinence products through a network of Partner Agencies and is a proud member of the National Diaper Bank Network and the Alliance for Period Supplies. The Diaper Bank provides diapers and period products in Memphis and Shelby County while working to expand services across the Mid-South. The Bare Needs Diaper Bank raises awareness of these needs for the well-being of low-income families, women, and children.

Diaper Need: According to the National Diaper Bank Network, diaper need is the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep an infant or child clean, dry, and healthy.

Every month a parent spends nearly $100 on diapers for one child, and an incontinent adult can spend over $160 for adult briefs and other incontinence products. Lack of diapers can lead to severe diaper rash, infections, developmental delays, and behavioral issues. Many parents and incontinent adults feel embarrassment and worthlessness when they cannot afford diapers. This “luxury” item is not provided through government assistance.

Period Poverty: Period poverty refers to the lack of access to sanitary products due to financial constraints.