'Four rat carcasses on the conveyor belt': Dollar Tree, Family Dollar's parent company, subpoenaed

Prosecutors want to see company documents and records about pests, sanitation and Dollar Tree's compliance with the law.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Family Dollar stores have some explaining to do.

Prosecutors in the Eastern District of Arkansas want to see company documents and records about pests, sanitation and Dollar Tree's, Family Dollar's parent company, compliance with the law.

The Food and Drug Administration report found more than 1,000 dead rats at the West Memphis warehouse, four rat carcasses on the conveyor belt, rodents in the food and roaming in the warehouse.

The FDA even said there were too many rodent droppings to count.

Dollar Tree said they intend to cooperate with the subpoena, the investigation and any recalls.

It also said the rat problem has cost the company $34 million, not to mention nine proposed class-action lawsuits due to the infestation.

Hundreds of Family Dollar stores across six states were closed in late February after the rodent infestation at the warehouse led the company to recall several products.

Family Dollar said in early March, they were gradually reopening doors but didn't release a full timeline on when customers can expect their neighborhood store to reopen.

In a February news release, the FDA said a consumer complaint prompted officials to inspect the warehouse.

The recalled products included food items, pet food, dietary supplements, cosmetics, medical devices and over-the-counter medications purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present, from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

The FDA told customers not to use any of the potentially impacted products and to throw out any unused items, regardless of packaging.