Help children read with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Tennessee license plate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You can help Dolly Parton in her mission to get children reading with a Tennessee license plate.

As driver’s are getting new plates, the Dollywood Foundation wanted to remind folks about the Dolly Parton Tennessee plates available, which benefit the musician’s Imagination Library. More than $15 per plate goes to support local Imagination Library programs across the state. One plate can pay for one child’s enrollment in the program for a full year.

The Imagination Library inspires children to read by providing books free of charge to children from birth until age five. It’s available to all eligible children in the state as part of a partnership with Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation and Imagination Library programs in all 95 counties.

Proceeds from the plate sales will be distributed through the local partners based on the county of purchase.

“I’m so happy that my Tennessee license plate helps enroll children in the Imagination Library! So, renew your plates and join me in inspiring a love of reading.” Said Parton in a news release.

“As the statewide partner for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Tennessee, we are grateful for this opportunity to raise awareness of the program and the love of reading it fosters in children,” said James Pond, GELF President. “Not only will this license plate serve as a reminder of the importance of reading with children from birth, but it will support county affiliates in fundraising their half of the cost of books to ensure every Tennessee child is able to receive this wonderful program.”

The state of Tennessee announced all drivers must get a new license plate as of January 2022. Dolly Parton Tennessee license plates cost an additional $35 each and are available at County Clerks’ offices across Tennessee. More than $15 of that goes to the Imagination Library programs, and the rest goes to the Tennessee Arts Commission and production costs for new plates.