'It's okay to share your story' | Domestic violence awareness event held to comfort victims

"A Reason to Go A Reason to Stay" is an organization that held it's first annual domestic violence awareness event on Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those who suffer through domestic violence often don't feel comfortable speaking up about about such incidents, which is why the founders of a new annual event planned to publicly raise awareness.

Those who put on the event aimed to make victims feel comfortable and feel like they have allies and supporters who have been in their shoes.

The event brought out multiple speakers to encourage those who could potentially be experiencing domestic violence in the present to feel comfortable speaking up.

Attendee Jeffery Johnson considers himself an ally for those who have experienced domestic violence.

"It's okay to share your story," Johnson said. "That's why [organizers] brought out multiple speakers that experience that in their own personal lives, so that people can relate to these women — sometimes men [can also relate]."