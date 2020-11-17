Donate blood through Vitalant, get free food delivery from Bite Squad

Anyone who gives blood through the end of the year will enjoy free food delivery the next time they use Bite Squad.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local blood provider Vitalant and Bite Squad have renewed their partnership to replenish the depleted blood supply in the Memphis area, announcing today new blood drives in light of the spike in Covid-19 cases. Anyone who gives blood beginning today through the end of the year will enjoy free food delivery the next time they use Bite Squad.

Donors can go to multiple Vitalant Blood Centers locations in the Memphis area including:1045 Madison Ave. in Memphis; 4702 Spottswood Ave. in Memphis; 7505 Highway 64, Suite 109 in Bartlett; 1055 Goodman Rd. E., Ste J in Southaven; 2095 Exeter, #75 in Germantown. All donors will receive a coupon with a code for free delivery … along with a Bite Squad facemask to help fight against the spread of the virus. You are encouraged to make an appointment at 877-25VITAL, or vitalant.org.

There’s been a huge decrease in blood donations during Covid-19, as well as a nationwide recognition for the immediate need for plasma, platelet and blood donations.

“We’re so grateful for the Memphis community, who answered our call for donations last month” said Vitalant Donor Recruitment Supervisor Katie Nielsen. “But with the coronavirus cases increasing rapidly, it’s so important to ensure blood products are readily available for the weeks to come. We’re asking people who haven’t given blood recently or have never done so, please come out and give that life-saving resource.”

Vitalant ("Vye-TAL-ent") is a national community blood service provider, supplying comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care partners for patients in need across 40 states. Vitalant inspires local communities to serve the needs of others and transform lives through the selfless act of donating blood. Every day, almost 5,000 blood donations are needed to meet the needs of people throughout the country, and Vitalant’s 800,000 donors supply 1.8 million donations a year. In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers customers transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more.