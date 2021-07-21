Dorothy's Place in Hickory Hill to get $125,000 grant to help Alzheimer's and dementia patients

The grant is part of Lowe's ‘100 Hometowns’ initiative to help renovate community resources across the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A resource that provides a home and support for Mid-South Alzheimer's and dementia patients is getting an upgrade.

Home improvement store Lowe's chose ‘Dorothy's Place’ in Hickory Hill as one of the 100 impact projects to make renovations. Dorothy's Place is a day facility that offers resources for patients and their caregivers so that they don't feel they are alone.

The $125,000 grant will be used for a courtyard for patients to relax in.

"We're so excited to be the recipients and to have them see the value in what we do. You know, we provide services for folks who have dementia and dementia-related illnesses. You know, Alzheimer's is not the only dementia out there,” said Karen Tullos, Executive Director Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Memphis, Inc.

Lowe's is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the ‘100 Hometowns’ initiative by renovating buildings offering community resources.