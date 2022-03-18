Here's why one Memphis father takes a 21-mile walk around the city every year.

Josh Greer and his wife Rachel Greer have a 6-year-old daughter with down syndrome, making Josh’s commitment to increasing awareness for down syndrome special.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the world recognize World Down Syndrome Day every year on March 21, but a Memphis father shows his support in a heartfelt way every year by completing a 21-mile-one-man-walk, with hopes to raise $21,000 for Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South (DSAM).

Josh and Rachel Greer's 6-year-old daughter, Marley Grace Greer, was born with down syndrome.

Josh serves as the Board Vice President of DSAM. His commitment to increasing awareness and participating in "Walking in Memphis" annually is a clear example of what Executive Director of DSAM, Martine Hobson, would call "a man who loves his daughter".

Josh will begin his 14-hour walk at the Big River Crossing at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, March 21. As he walks across the Memphis area, he will drop in at 21 well-known Memphis attractions, taking pictures with supporters and collecting donations.

All funds will be given to the Down Syndrome Association to provide funding and support for various programs that impact and benefit children with down syndrome.

According to one of Down Syndrome Association’s employee’s, Josh has already raised $4,000, bringing him closer to his goal.

Down Syndrome Association organizes “Walking in Memphis” annually, celebrating and supporting families who have children with down syndrome in the Memphis and Mid-South.

Down Syndrome Association said it will be kicking its "Walking in Memphis" awareness celebration off early Friday, March 18, with a free event at Wiseacre Brewing Company, giving supporters the chance to meet Josh, staff from the Down Syndrome Association, supporting families.

Friday's event will allow guest to enjoy 10% off all alcohol and drinks, along with live music from Mudflap King, food trucks, outdoor games, and a photo booth.