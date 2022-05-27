Art gallery opening in downtown Memphis Saturday

It'll feature all original art from Angela Samson, who has been creating art since she was a little girl.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're looking to leave the kids behind and get a little fancy this weekend, we've got the perfect place for you.

Sam Angel Original Arts will be opening a gallery at 10 S. Main St., Suite 100. It'll feature all original art from Angela Samson, who has been creating art since she was a little girl.

This event will feature plenty of free food, drinks, and of course, art that people will be able to purchase.

For Angela, this was a dream come true.

"This is the very first time that I have ever shown my work in this type of setting I've sold online," she said. "I've sold word of mouth but I've never had people be able to walk in and look at what I've created, so I'm just through the roof."