Memphis city leaders crack down on security after Beale Street shooting

These days, people find it hard to enjoy one of the most visited streets in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City leaders met on Tuesday to discuss the shooting that happened on Beale Street over the weekend and how they plan to move forward with more security.

"I fear for my life when I come downtown. The reason why is because it's so much drama," resident Dominique Milan said.

Despite how well he said he believes the Memphis Police Department is doing with taking safety precautions.

"For right now, the daylight, I can't say it's safe now because once you say it, something happens just behind you or right in front of you," visitor Melody Evans said.

The Downtown Memphis Commission, the City Administration, and Memphis police met to discuss how to keep people safe.

"We'll have wanding and IDing, which means we'll check guests for any weapons," Downtown Memphis Commission President Paul Young said. "We'll check from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. We also plan to implement the $5 security fee as we've done in prior years."

These changes come after a shooting in front of the Green Room on Beale Street early Sunday morning that killed one person and injured two others.

Young said from now on, they'll move differently.

"Last weekend, we stopped the wanding at 1 a.m. because the crowd size was low. From now on, we'll keep that wanding in place until they stop serving liquor on Beale Street," Young explained.

Wanding will stop at 5 a.m.

Young said he believes things will be safer in the daytime versus at night, which is why they will not ID or wand people earlier in the day.

"We will have our security teams. Blue Suede Brigade will be on the street. MPD will have their increased presence as they do for all games, and so we expect it to be a good time downtown," Young said.

In the past, they've charged $10 to visit Beale Street, also known as "Beale Street Bucks."