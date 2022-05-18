Activities galore at downtown Memphis' Metal Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're looking for some fun events for the family, the Metal Museum in downtown Memphis might steel you away for the week.
The museum has new exhibits open, including:
- RINGS! 1968-2021: on display through June 12
- Tributaries: Thomas Cambell | Corollary: on display through July 17
- F.I.R.E. Conference and Family Fun Day: Wednesday, May 18 - Sunday, May 22
Family Fun Day is Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with an iron pour happening around 2 p.m. Art tiles can be made starting at 11 a.m. and those tiles will be included in the iron pour. The F.I.R.E. Conference will bring in dozens of metal artists from around the country.
- Beautiful Metals of Ghana: Adornments and Wearables: This exhibit was made possible by the 2022 Memphis in May International Festival in collaboration with the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board in Accra, Ghana. It's on display through May.
- Whet Thursday - Metal '80s Edition will be 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26. For this free event, the museum will have a food truck, Tipsy Tumbler and Mempops. The live entertainment is The Memphis Connectors.
The museum is located at 374 Metal Museum Dr.
A look inside the Metal Museum's new exhibits
