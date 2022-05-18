Activities galore at downtown Memphis' Metal Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're looking for some fun events for the family, the Metal Museum in downtown Memphis might steel you away for the week.

The museum has new exhibits open, including:

Family Fun Day is Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with an iron pour happening around 2 p.m. Art tiles can be made starting at 11 a.m. and those tiles will be included in the iron pour. The F.I.R.E. Conference will bring in dozens of metal artists from around the country.