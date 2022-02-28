Drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Memphis' Medical District closes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) and its clinical practice partner, University Clinical Health (UCH), closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing site on the UTHSC campus on Monday.
The closure of the N. Dunlap Street testing site reflects the decline in demand for testing, a release from UTHSC said.
UCH will continue offering COVID-19 testing at 1068 Cresthaven Rd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients can self-schedule tests by texting COVID to 901-203-5526.
The Dunlap site opened to the public on January 5 and administered more than 4,800 tests. It was staffed by UCH employees and UTHSC volunteers.