Event features Robert Townsend’s “Meteor Man”

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM HEAL THE HOOD FOUNDATION:

On October 24, 2020, Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis brings entertainment and hope in the midst of a pandemic and record breaking crime and violence.

Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis is a 501c3 not for profit organization that uses the arts and media science to reduce crime and violence in the city of Memphis. The foundation is bringing huge names to support a never-before-seen facility that fights crime while producing Heroes. It’s starting with a Drive Thru Family Movie Night, featuring Robert Townsend’s “Meteor Man.” It all kicks off October 24th at 5:30pm.

There will be Food Trucks, and much more as the community comes together for a night of peace, fun and fundraising for the Brand New Hero Empowerment Center. Tickets are available EventBrite.com.

“We cannot afford for our youth to die from a pandemic of the body and a pandemic that is killing hope,” said LaDell Beamon with Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis.