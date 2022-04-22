Earth Day at Wolfchase plus four easy ways you can go green

Experts say 28,000 species are expected to become extinct within the next 25 years because of deforestation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every year, Earth Day is nationally celebrated, as people work year-round to make earth a safer, healthier environmental atmosphere.

In celebration of Earth Day, the Wolfchase Galleria will set up a go green information event, featuring environmentally friendly businesses that actively focus on offering green products and decreasing the environmental carbon footprint Friday, April 22 from noon to 2 p.m.

The event will feature games and prizes for children.

To see just how easy it is to protect the earth, here are four easy ways you can go green every day.

Make the 3 R’s a lifestyle

There are several ways you can Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle in your home. Reducing the amount of power, water, and natural resources that you use is a great way to save the earth and save money.

You can also get creative by making simple items in your home multi-purposeful. Instead of throwing an item away, see if be used for something else. Here are a few ideas from Pinterest.

Recycling is one of the most effective ways to prevent pollution and reduce the amount of waste that is sent to landfills.

Switch from paper billing to electronic billing

Receiving a paper bill for monthly expenses not only crowds your junk drawers and counter spaces, but it also kills trees. According to experts 2,400 trees are cut down per minute. Print less paper and save more forest.

Use your car less

This tip shouldn’t be a tricky one given the fact that gas prices are still higher than normal, Carpooling, biking, and walking are all easy ways to save money and to decrease your carbon footprint by reducing the greenhouse gas emissions cars release into the environment.

Start a neighborhood cleanup