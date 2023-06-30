East Memphis woman's apartment remains flooded after 10 days

Corine Oliver says she’s only lived at her apartment for six months but is now without a home during Memphis's first heat wave of the summer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman in east Memphis has had a flooded apartment for nearly 10 days.

Corine Oliver said she’s only lived at The Park at New Castle for six months but is now without a home during Memphis's first heat wave of the summer. She said the water has caused mold and damaged most of her things.

“I’m so frustrated right now, and nobody is trying to do anything,” Oliver said. “When my adjustor has been keeping in contact with them to try to find out when they are going to complete the job, they keep fabricating to him, 'Oh, it’s completed, somebody is coming to vacuum the water.'”

Parts of the wall in Oliver's apartment were removed and water covered the floors of the kitchen, living and dining areas and bathroom.

Oliver said she didn’t know her rights as a renter.

According to Memphis Public Interest Law Center and the Tennessee Department of Health, if one has a structural issue with their apartment, it is the landlord’s responsibility. Renters can use their own money to fix the problem and deduct that from the rent after first notifying the landlord in writing. Landlords are not allowed to retaliate against renters who might seek legal help to enforce their rights.