Here's a fun way to spend Easter weekend

After a two-year break, Memphis Botanic Garden will host its family egg hunt with lots of fun, kid-friendly activities.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a two-year break, Memphis Botanic Garden will host its family egg hunt Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with several kid-friendly, fun activities.

Memphis Botanic Garden said that children can participate in the egg hunt on 96-acres of land, or they can hop through the self-guided bunny trail and collect hidden treats along the way. 

Five food trucks will be available in the Garden.

  • Memphis Mojo Cafe
  • New Wing Order
  • Smokin’ Hot BBQ
  • Mempops
  • Sleddogs

Children ages 2 and under will receive free admission.

Attendees over the age of 2 must have a ticket for entry. Memphis Botanic Garden members receive discounted ticket pricing, with tickets priced at $10 per person.

To access membership pricing, click here

Non-members can purchase tickets online before Saturday for $12 per person. Tickets purchased on Saturday will be priced at $15 per person. 

To purchase regular admission tickets, click here.

Visit the Memphis Botanic Garden website for more information.

