Here's a fun way to spend Easter weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a two-year break, Memphis Botanic Garden will host its family egg hunt Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with several kid-friendly, fun activities.
Memphis Botanic Garden said that children can participate in the egg hunt on 96-acres of land, or they can hop through the self-guided bunny trail and collect hidden treats along the way.
Five food trucks will be available in the Garden.
- Memphis Mojo Cafe
- New Wing Order
- Smokin’ Hot BBQ
- Mempops
- Sleddogs
Children ages 2 and under will receive free admission.
Attendees over the age of 2 must have a ticket for entry. Memphis Botanic Garden members receive discounted ticket pricing, with tickets priced at $10 per person.
To access membership pricing, click here.
Non-members can purchase tickets online before Saturday for $12 per person. Tickets purchased on Saturday will be priced at $15 per person.
To purchase regular admission tickets, click here.
Visit the Memphis Botanic Garden website for more information.