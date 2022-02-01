Here's a fun way to spend Easter weekend

After a two-year break, Memphis Botanic Garden will host its family egg hunt with lots of fun, kid-friendly activities.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a two-year break, Memphis Botanic Garden will host its family egg hunt Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with several kid-friendly, fun activities.

Memphis Botanic Garden said that children can participate in the egg hunt on 96-acres of land, or they can hop through the self-guided bunny trail and collect hidden treats along the way.

Five food trucks will be available in the Garden.

Memphis Mojo Cafe

New Wing Order

Smokin’ Hot BBQ

Mempops

Sleddogs

Children ages 2 and under will receive free admission.

Attendees over the age of 2 must have a ticket for entry. Memphis Botanic Garden members receive discounted ticket pricing, with tickets priced at $10 per person.

To access membership pricing, click here.

Non-members can purchase tickets online before Saturday for $12 per person. Tickets purchased on Saturday will be priced at $15 per person.

To purchase regular admission tickets, click here.