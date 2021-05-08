Helping economically disadvantaged communities onto the path to long-term financial stability

Eleven Memphis nonprofits are about to get $340,000 from Bank of America Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eleven (11) Memphis nonprofits are about to get $340,000 from Bank of America Memphis. It's to improve the economic opportunities in the Bluff City.

Ever heard of these nonprofits: Advance Memphis, Agape Child and Family Services, Binghampton Development Corporation, City Year, Inc., CodeCrew, City of Memphis Office of Youth Services, Memphis Athletic Ministries, Methodist Healthcare Foundation, MIFA, SchoolSeed Foundation and Christ Community Health Services?

"We received multiple applications from organizations that are doing great work in the community," said Bank of America Memphis President Trevia Chatman.

The nonprofits are about to get money to help two key factors in our community: improving economic mobility - you know, like food, shelter, and health services - plus education and workforce services.

"We have partnered with the organizations as they meet all these amazing elements that are needed to overcome the disparities that some of our neighbors face in the community," said Chatman.

Organizations like Memphis Athletic Ministries - or MAM - that coaches and teaches young Memphians how to discover their talent and grow, or Agape Child and Family Services that connects children with families.

Bottom line: The financial institution is building pathways to employment for those here in Memphis.