Why haven't the high weeds near where Eliza Fletcher's body was found been cut?

South Memphis is recovering as the dangerous issue of vacant homes fills the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dangerous issue of vacant homes since the body of Eliza Fletcher was found behind one in South Memphis has area leaders and advocates trying to reach a solution.

So why didn’t someone mow the high grass helping cover it?

That answer is not so simple. Some want to blame the county, others funding.

But when it comes to getting investment back into South Memphis – it’s a process.

“We've been doing this quite a while, since '99,” recalled Jeffrey Higgs, the executive director of the LeMoyne-Owen College CDC.

Higgs has helped for over 20 years to tackle overgrown weeds and houses that many times look like the stuff nightmares.

“I rode around a little bit today, especially in light of all the stuff that happened last week,” Higgs shared.

He’s talking about teacher and mom Eliza fletcher. Her body was found behind a boarded-up home at 1666 Victor St., days after a violent abduction.

“You think you've done a lot, but then you run around on a day like today, and you still see that there's a lot more work to be done," he said.

More work Higgs isn’t doing alone – but with help from area CDCs.

“To have this alliance of organizations in an inner city urban area come together under one roof, this is literally catching lightning in a bottle,” said former Commissioner Reginald Milton, currently with the South Memphis Alliance.

Lightning Milton said, if not kept alive – the city can lose.

“We met a lot of resistance, they shrunk down our original plan, which was much more expansive, and we got a smaller designation,” said Higgs. “I think it's important for your viewers to know that we went after a bigger piece of South Memphis, but according to their review, the increment, and that's what you want, the TIF was just not there.”

That TIF Higgs is talking about – or tax increment financing – is so an area can have dollars available to come back into that district for things that make a neighborhood, well a neighborhood.

Things like sidewalks, lights, curbs, and gutters – give developers more coins for bigger projects.

Projects such as investments the city has seen in Soulsville.

“I will say this, they (CRA) even told us that had it not been for our group. Soulsville Neighborhood Development District that they never would have thought about South Memphis," he said.

But others are – others with funds, ensured Higgs.

“The speed is based on the commitment, if we have real commitment who want to see this happen,” explained Milton. “It will happen quicker. If we have those who want to drag their feet who don’t have the commitment the care and concern it obviously will take longer.”

Higgs said there’s interest, but it’s going to take a combined effort to get South Memphis back.