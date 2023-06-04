Elwood's Shack owner feeds Covington tornado victims ahead of opening second location

The owner of Elwood's Shack fired up the smoker and helped feed victims of Friday night's storms in Covington.

COVINGTON, Tenn. — The owner of Elwood's Shack, Tim Bednarski, helped feed the victims of Friday's tornadoes in Covington.

Bednarski drove his smoker, which he built to use in Memphis In May, from his family farm in Texas to Covington, Tennessee. He served victims beef brisket, pulled pork, baked beans and slaw in front of Covington Church of Christ. Bednarski said he believes it's part of his job as a local business owner to step up and help the community in hard times.

Elwood's Shack is set to open its second location in the near future. The new restaurant will be at 4040 Park Avenue, where Consignment Music used to be.