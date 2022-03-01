Don't be alarmed. Memphis office of Emergency sets to complete testing of emergency siren alerts

Emergency sirens are tested to ensure that warning sirens are operable in the case of a real emergency.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet that some outdoor warning sirens may be temporarily activated while routine maintenance is completed throughout the city on Tuesday, March 1.

According to the emergency management office, the emergency sirens may sound off during alert testing.

The office assured that there are currently no emergency watches underway, and there are no active emergency warnings in effect.