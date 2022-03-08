Endangered Child Alert issued for Bartlett teen

An ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT has been issued on behalf of @BARTLETTPOLICE for 16yo Chloe Jade Cullum.



Chloe has a known medical condition & is without her medication.



If you’ve seen Chloe or have information about her whereabouts call BPD at 901-385-5555 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/9T7DAxXA70