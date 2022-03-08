Endangered Child Alert issued for Bartlett teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl from Bartlett.
Chloe Jade Cullum was last seen at her home around 6:15 p.m. on Monday. She has a medical condition and is without her medication.
She's 5'3", 185 lbs. and has blonde hair and blue eyes. According to the TBI, she was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black long-sleeve shirt, multi-colored Croc shoes and a silver nose ring.
If you've seen Chloe or have any information on her whereabouts, call 901-385-5555 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.