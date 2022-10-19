Entergy offering one-time $150 bill credit to eligible Mississippi customers

To apply, customers must submit a copy of their driver’s license, state issued ID or passport and proof of income.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Entergy utility company said it will offer $150 bill assist credits to eligible Mississippi customers.

As the economy continues adjust to higher prices of natural gas, utility customers are seeing utility bills skyrocket to reach shocking prices.

Entergy said the bill assist credits will ease the pain of higher energy bills.

Customers must apply to receive a one-time $150 bill assistance credit online. The online application portal opens on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.

When applying, customers must submit a copy of their driver’s license, state issued ID or passport and proof of income. Customers must also meet income requirements, having a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level.

Entergy said bill assistance is available on a first-come first-serve basis and will be available until funds run out.

Customers will receive a confirmation text and an email after they have properly completed the online application, Entergy said.

Entergy said customers should allow up to 30 days for their application to be reviewed. After review, customers will receive a text and an email that discloses the status of the application.



The company’s Operation Bill Assist program was funded by $3.2 million in shareholder donations that is being used for energy efficiency programs and bill payment assistance for customers, Entergy said.

According to Entergy, $1.1 million from the Operation Bill Assist fund will be used to help "moderate-income customers" cover their utility bill. These customers often do not qualify for federal bill assistance programs, but Entergy said it recognizes that they still need relief.

Money from the fund was further split, allocating $540,000 towards emergency utility bill payment assistance for elderly and disabled customers experiencing financial issues and other money towards covering cost to provide free energy efficiency kits that will help customers use less energy.