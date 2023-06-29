Environmental Court judge orders immediate changes to Peppertree and Willows Apartments

“As the apartment development becomes more vacant, we have to really begin to address more concern of other issues,” said Atty Marcus Ward, Environmental Court.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, we told you about trash building up at the Willows Apartments in Parkway Village. We have also been talking about the ongoing problems with Peppertree tenants having to relocate. ABC24 spent the day in Environmental Court as a judge ruled immediate changes to both apartments in order to keep residents safe.

Neighbors who live next to these Willows Apartments have shown us rat traps around their homes because of the trash problem. It is an eye opener to a large issue in the City of Memphis which is housing. A judge has stepped in to not only help at Willows, but also at Peppertree in Whitehaven.

You have to see it to believe it. Trash piles are high and long. Residents at Willow Apartments have been living next to this for months.

Over in Whitehaven, residents still waiting to be relocated after the federal government cut ties with Peppertree Apartments are living next to vacant unit with fire and water damage.

“As the apartment development becomes more vacant, we have to really begin to address more concern of other issues,” said Attorney Marcus Ward, Shelby County Environmental Court Special Master.

Environmental Court summoned both apartments to status hearings Thursday.

As of Tuesday, Memphis Housing Authority has issued 193 vouchers to Peppertree residents. So far, 71 have already moved out with the remaining either in the processes of moving, inspection or waiting to interview with Leumas, an agency providing relocation help.

“We want to make sure it’s done in a matter that not only moves people effectively and efficiently but doesn’t disrupt their lives. It also, for the remaining tenants, keeps them in a safe and sanitary environment,” said Ward.

He said the more vacant units, the more opportunities for crime or incidents such as the fire that took place weeks ago. That is why they want to add more 24/7 security, maintain regular upkeep, and remove stairwells in vacant standalone units.

“Without the stairwells being removed, the opportunity to trespass onto the site and onto the units and to conduct all types of activities including criminal activities and the like, creates a threat for the existing residents,” said Ward.

Judge Patrick Dandridge ordered all requests.

For Willows Apartments, the owners who filed for involuntary bankruptcy did not show in court, but Judge Dandridge said clearly, “I don’t know if I can say this any louder. The city needs to get over there and clean this.”

He gave the City until next week to make progress on picking up the trash and also fined those listed as owners of the property.

“It’s always been about the tenants. We’ve always been about tenants first. That is what we’re going to continue to focus on as we make adjustments,” said Ward.

He said the hope is for Peppertree to be fully vacant by the end of the year. Another hearing is scheduled in two weeks.